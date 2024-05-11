A Vauxhall pub, that has been linked to Taylor Swift, recently got more Google searches than top London attractions like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace.

The Black Dog pub has been ‘overwhelmed’ with customers since the American popstar presumably namedropped it on her new album.

Google searches for “The Black Dog” exploded the day Taylor released The Tortured Poets Department.

A new analysis from restaurant furniture manufacturer Affordable Seating found that, on April 19, worldwide searches for “The Black Dog” overtook those for many British landmarks.

In the song, Taylor sings about tracking her ex-boyfriend’s location as he walks into ‘some bar called the Black Dog’ which her fans are convinced is about her London-based ex Joe Alwyn.

After a swift fact-check from the News, the only other place she could have been referring to was one with the same name in Cork, Ireland – which her ex Matty Healy could have visited last summer.

However, staff at the south London pub said they were 100 per cent certain she was talking about their venue, which is located at 112 Vauxhall Walk.

People worldwide searched for “The Black Dog” 909 per cent more than the iconic Big Ben.

The bar’s popularity is even more striking when compared to Tower Bridge or even Buckingham Palace. The Black Dog saw 1,429 per cent more searches that day than either UK attraction.