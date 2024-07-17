Transport for London (TfL) is doing a podcast series on those who inspired the new London Overground names.

Each of the six lines will be renamed this autumn to make it easier for customers to navigate London’s transport network.

This significant change, which will include a major update to London’s world-famous Tube map, was announced in February 2024 following engagement with customers, local communities, historians and industry experts.

The news divided opinion when it first broke, with some saying it was a waste of money and would make it ‘more confusing.’ It includes the Windrush line -Highbury & Islington to Clapham Junction – which stops at Peckham Rye, Surrey Quays and Canada Water.

In order to provide some context to the plans, the new series of TfL’s official podcast Mind the Gap is back with six new episodes.

This follows a successful run last year with the 160-year anniversary of London Underground series.

Hosted by railway historian and broadcaster, Tim Dunn, each episode will delve into the history and meaning behind the new names.

It starts with Mildmay, which runs between Richmond and Clapham Junction to Stratford.

Mildmay is a small, charitable NHS foundation that was first set up in 1866 to support the cholera outbreak in east London. In 1988, Mildmay became Europe’s first hospice to support and treat patients affected by AIDS.

Along with the help of the late Princess Diana, who visited the hospital 17 times, Mildmay was able to help change the public perception of HIV/AIDS. Today the hospital still supports patients with HIV and AIDS, and also provides services and support for people who are homeless.

Episode one of the new podcast is out now on all major streaming platforms. Click here to listen. Further episodes will be released throughout the summer.

What are the six new Overground line names?