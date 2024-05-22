Fatima Maria Menezes Nunes, 57, is believed to have left her home address in Hayes between 6:30am – 9:30am on Friday, 10 May.

She was reported missing on Monday, 13 May and police have since then carried out a wealth of checks to locate her, including a recent social media appeal.

Fatima is vulnerable and her family, and police, are very concerned for her welfare.

She’s known to frequent Brixton, The Oval, Clapham, Harlesden and Portuguese shops and restaurants.

Fatima requires medication for several ailments. She walks with a limp.

If you have seen Fatima, or have information as to her whereabouts, call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 3388/13 May.