Another Blue Plaque will be put up for a group from Southwark whose exceptional feats may otherwise not be recognised.

Every year we run our own Blue Plaque scheme where we spotlight local individuals and groups who have had a major impact on people or made a difference in some way.

The scheme came about after the News and Southwark Heritage Association tried to find a way around English Heritage’s strict criteria, that a building must be standing and the person dead for them to qualify.

Whilst the latter was not really a problem, the idea that so much of our rich heritage could not be recognised because a building was no longer there was not acceptable to us. Much of our physical heritage was destroyed by the Blitz, and then later more so by 1960s and ’70s architects – who arguably did the most damage.

So to ensure people from Southwark were fairly represented and acknowledged for their achievements, we invited Southwark Council to join us in drawing up our own Blue Plaques and getting local people to vote.

There are now 53 plaques across the Borough, with the likes of actor Michael Caine (Rotherhithe), writer Charles Dickens (Borough), broadcaster Una Marson (Peckham) and ex-Premier League footballer Rio Ferdinand (Peckham), being among those honoured.

We congratulate this year’s winner of the Blue Plaque scheme, Stock Aitken Waterman – the legendary songwriting trio who launched the careers of pop sensations Kylie Minogue and Rick Astley from their backstreet studio in Borough.

This is a reminder that the list of nominees is completely dependent on local people putting names forward and then obtaining votes for them.

So if you know a person, building or company based in Southwark that you feel deserves a blue plaque, please email admin@southwark.gov.uk for next year’s scheme.