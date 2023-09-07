Fisher ABC have secured the return of their brilliant former coach Ray Ball after a six-year hiatus.

Ball has spent much of that time in the professional ranks, training two-time British middleweight champion Denzil Bentley, the recent heavyweight world title challenger Daniel Dubois, his Olympian sister Caroline Dubois who is now a professional, and Danny Carr.

Ball steps back into the amateur ranks where he was second in command to the legendary Fisher coach, the late Steve Hiser, for over fifteen years.

Current coaches Peter McDonagh and George and Andrew Wadman convinced Ball to return to the famous Fisher gym in Bermondsey.

Andrew Wadman explained: “Peter McDonagh got in touch with Ray and we all met and confirmed we are all moving forward together.”

Andrew added: “Ray should have been back at the Fisher as soon as Steve fell Ill but had other commitments.

“Steve Hiser would be over the moon that Ray is back in the gym.

“Ray was head trainer to Daniel Dubois, Caroline Dubois, Denzil Bentley, Ted Cheeseman and amateur sensation and current ABA Champion and gold medalist in the European Championships, Sacha Hickey.”

Ball returns to Fisher with nine fighters of various weights all excellent prospects. Five of them are already open class, including the brilliant former Fisher favourite Hickey.

Ball joins the team of coaches hand-picked by Hiser before his passing in May. McDonagh, the Wadmans, Ash Sharma and Omar Riz will be joined by Darren Davis who has been Ball’s most trusty sidekick throughout his career.

Andrew Wadman said: “Ball has so much experience that anything is possible now and we expect to fulfil the Hiser legacy. Sacha Hickey comes back to the gym next week and we can’t wait to get started.”