Fisher ABC’s Damario Johnson has had two bouts in as many weeks – and came away with victories in both.

Johnson, who only recently received his boxing card, first boxed Tanaka Zimunchu from Essex Ringside ABC and claimed an impressive points’ victory.

Johnson was then asked to box on the Balham show the following week where he faced Lloyd Hartup from Fleet ABC. Johnson made a blistering start and registered a first-round stoppage win.

Johnson’s team are now going to enter him in the junior section of the International Belt Challenge which will take place over the June 9/10 in Essex. He will be joined in this competition by his brother Romero and several other club members.