Lynn ABC have two new National Alliance ABA champions as Frankie Hanratty and Cyrus Donaldson triumphed at Hayes Working Men’s Club in Middlesex last weekend.

Hanratty was fighting at under-57kg where he faced Dylan Thandi from Tree Estate ABC. Carrying on from the previous week’s semi-final, Hanratty put in a superb boxing display and cruised his way to a unanimous points’ victory.

Coach Terry Pearson said: “I’m so pleased for Frankie after all the hard work he has been putting in this season. He has an international bout under his belt and now he is a national champion.

“Frankie will now go on to compete in the International Belt Challenge in June where hopefully he can finish his season on a major high.”

Donaldson was in the under-60kg category against Jack Rolls from Eltham and District ABC and also claimed a unanimous points’ win.

“In contrast to Frankie’s bout, this contest was an all out war,” Pearson said. “We knew Rolls would be a very tough opponent and Cyrus would have to be on his A game to beat him – and he certainly did not disappoint.

“Both boxers gave it their all through all three rounds but Cyrus’s work-rate was what took him on to victory.

“Cyrus will also now join Frankie in the International Belt Challenge, where hopefully both boxers can put in similar performances and again come away as belt holders.”