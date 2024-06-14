Lynn ABC ended their season on a high with three winning fighters at the International Belt competition last weekend.

The weekend got off to a difficult start as Frankie Hanratty and Terrell Edwards both lost their bouts on Saturday in close contests by majority decisions.

That left three straight finals on Sunday.

Damario Johnson was in action in the Junior 2008 under-57kg category where he faced Alfie Bowler from Fun4All ABC. It was a fierce bout with both boxers giving their all for three rounds, before Johnson emerged with a unanimous points victory.

“This was a bout that we would not have taken on a club show as Bowler had far too many bouts for Damario,” Lynn coach Terry Pearson said. “But with it being a Box Cup, you don’t get to pick your opponent and we have lots of confidence in Damario’s ability so we thought we would give him a chance and he never let us down.”

Next up was Micah Paul in the senior under-10 bouts category at 86kg. He boxed Kaymen Whymark from Leighton Town ABC and also came away with a unanimous points victory.

Pearson said: “I was so pleased for Micah as he has had an up-and-down season with wins and losses. But he really pulled it out of the bag giving us his best boxing performance by far. If he carries that on to next season I’m sure more wins will come.”

The final Lynn fighter into the ring was Sahil Arubi in the Junior 2009 under-67kg category. He faced Sonny Bailey from Holdings ABC. This was both boxers’ first bouts and they put on a superb display of boxing in a very close contest where either could have been declared the winner. But it was Arubi who came away with the majority win.

“This was a special day for Sahil, having his very first bout in a massive Box Cup competition and he did himself and the club very proud,” Pearson said. “The boxing season for us has finished now and I would like to thank all boxers and coaches for all their hard work over the season.”