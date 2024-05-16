Lynn ABC’s Frankie Hanratty and Cyrus Donaldson were both victorious in the national semi-finals of the Alliance ABAs last weekend.

First up was Hanratty boxing at 57kg against Abdullah Iqbal from Southall ABC. Hanratty put in a first-class performance from the very first bell. Iqbal was an unbeaten fighter but did not have the experience of Hanratty and this showed as the contest went on. Hanratty went from strength to strength after each round and came away with a unanimous points decision.

Coach Terry Pearson said: “For me, this was Frankie’s best performance of his career. He boxed clever and was never in any danger. If he can carry this form to next week’s final there’s no reason why he can’t walk away as champion.”

Donaldson was boxing at 60kg as he faced Ralph Hamilton from Tree Estate ABC. In the first round, Donaldson was scoring with clear single shots but Hamilton was replying with twos and threes combinations.

After the first round, his coach Jimmy Moore told him not to let Hamilton out-work him for the next two rounds and Donaldson did not disappoint. He picked up the pace and was putting on pressure constantly which resulted in a knockdown in round three. Donaldson went on to secure a comfortable unanimous points win.

Pearson said: “This was Cyrus’s first competitive bout for some time due to outside commitments but for the last month or so he has really dedicated himself to his craft and it is now paying off. Hopefully one more bout and he can add another national title to the three he has already won.”