Rjchard Riakporhe has made a chilling prediction ahead of his potential next fight – as he has threatened his opponent will still be having nightmares about him in 20 years.

Walworth’s Riakporhe and Chris Billam-Smith, from Bournemouth, are expected to meet in a cruiserweight showdown later this year.

Billam-Smith is the WBO belt holder after his victory over Lawrence Okolie last year.

But ‘Midnight Train’ Riakporhe handed ‘The Gentleman’ Billam-Smith his only professional defeat, a split-decision in 2019.

Riakporhe is is unbeaten in seventeen professional fights, thirteen of the wins coming inside the distance.

“He’s got one loss on the record, on his impressive record,” Riakporhe said on Sky Sports News. “I’m just going to do it again, that’s the plan, I need to double that number, that’s the aim, that’s my goal.

“What makes it so much better and tantalising is that there’s a world title belt on the line. I have the confidence already because I beat him already. But because this world title’s on the line, I feel like I’m just ready to go to another place.

“I want to put on a performance that cannot be questioned. People are going to know the difference between me and The Gentleman. There’s a big difference – I believe that I’m a level above.”

Riakporhe belies he will be like a nightmarish fictional character haunting Billam-Smith many years from now.

He said: “There are fights that I’ve been in where I didn’t come with the intention to win the rounds, I just want the knockout. I actually want to knock out every single opponent I face.

“That’s my gift. I just know how to do it. Check my track record, my last five fights all KOs within the distance and that’s against decent opposition.

“I do believe that power is enough to deal with Chris Billam-Smith. My power in particular is enough to deal with him. No matter whether he’s winning rounds or not. I just need to land the correct shot and he’s gone.

“I’m going for the KO, that’s all I want to do. Chris Billam-Smith has made a big mistake. He’s going to be looking back 20 years from now, regretting taking this fight and I’m going to still be visiting him in his dreams like Freddy Krueger.”