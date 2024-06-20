FISHER’S Louix Goodman rounded off the season successfully as he won a silver medal at last weekend’s Elite Tournament at the Haringey Box Cup.

Fisher entered Goodman and Conner Holloway into a competition whose previous winners include Ireland legend Katie Taylor as well as Australia’s new world champion Skye Nicholson and Britain’s Anthony Yarde. The competition has entries from all over Europe and the Commonwealth and is considered one of the hardest tournaments to win.

Goodman (63.5kg) and Holloway (57kg) both won their quarter-finals, the former by a third-round stoppage and the latter on points.

Holloway faced a tough Canadian in the semi-finals. Boxing with real determination, Holloway did not stop punching or retreat but was narrowly beaten 3-2 on a split decision. Holloway’s coaches Peter McDonagh and Ray Bull thought the Fisher fighter had done more than enough to win and should have been in the final.

Goodman then faced Freddie Marshall from West Ham. Seeing what had happened to his stablemate, he made absolutely sure to not give anyone any reason not to award him a unanimous points’ win, and he duly claimed a 4-1 decision.

It was Goodman’s fourth tournament final this year. He faced Mickey Evans from Stockbridge in Liverpool but after giving his opponent a standing count in the first round he lost a close contest 3-2.

Goodman said: “Lost on a split. Got too involved in a fight, should have boxed a bit more on the back foot.”

His coach Andrew Wadman said: “Louix will be back in September. He has done Fisher so proud and comes away with a silver. He had three hard fights in three days.

“The season has come to an end and we’ve had unbelievable success that late coach Steve Hiser would be proud of.”