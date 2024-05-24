Fisher Boxing Club has seven fighters in action this weekend at the Capital Box Cup.

Victoria Michalik and Louisa Young are going for gold for the Fisher at 57kg and 60kg.

The club have five men entered: Louix Goodman in the 63.5kg Elite Group, Redis Karo (75kg Elite Group), Emanuel Balugan (75kg), Riley Coote (80kg) and Shane Williams (92kg).

Fisher coach Andrew Wadman said: “It’s an unbelievable achievement already to have seven entries, three of them Elites.

“Let’s wish them all the luck brining home gold for the Fisher. Let’s get seven gold medals, boys and girls – take no prisoners.”

The Capital Box Cup is a competition in which all London boxing clubs can enter at all different levels up to Elite level and in which fighters can claim a belt. It runs from this Saturday, May 25 when the weigh-ins and draws take place.

The quarter-finals start on Saturday, then on Sunday it’s the semi-finals with the finals on Monday.

The action starts from around midday Saturday at Broadwater Farm Community Centre, Tottenham (N17 6HG).