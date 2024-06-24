South Group leaders Surrey crushed Glamorgan by nine wickets last weekend after a superb bowling performance, spearheaded by the pace of Gus Atkinson, Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson, restricted the Welsh county to just 107 for nine from their 20 overs.

Atkinson took wickets with his first and fourth balls early on and finished with 3-19, Abbott followed up his 5-18 against Middlesex 24 hours earlier by taking 3-25 and his fellow Australian, left-arm quick Johnson, picked up 1-16 from his four overs.

Marnus Labuschagne was top-scorer with 20 and tailender Chris Sole made the next highest score with fifteen not out, and Glamorgan’s total was put into context as Surrey rushed to 108-1 in reply in only nine overs.

Dan Lawrence and Dom Sibley launched Surrey’s chase with a fusillade of boundaries as the opening pair added 53 inside a 62-run powerplay. Sibley went on to 44 not out from 26 balls after Lawrence holed out to deep square leg on 27 from 16 balls, and Laurie Evans then arrived to play some wonderful shots of his own in a thirteen-ball unbeaten 31.

It was Surrey’s sixth win from eight Vitality Blast group games while, for Glamorgan, it was a sorry fifth defeat from their first eight matches in the competition.

Lawrence took three fours from the third over, bowled by Chris Sole, and Sibley smashed left-arm seamer Jamie McIroy long on for six before driving the next ball gloriously wide of mid off for four.

Evans, meanwhile, hit Dan Douthwaite’s fast-medium over cover for a remarkable six, following it up later in the over with a more orthodox strike high over long on for another maximum. And there was just time for Sibley to sweep Marnus Labuschagne’s leg spin for six and thump him to extra cover for four before also hitting the winning run.

Glamorgan’s innings began badly, and never really recovered. Openers Kiran Carlson and Sam Northeast both fell in the second over, with Atkinson having Carlson caught at short extra cover for 1 with his first ball and Northeast (4) beaten by pace three balls later as he flapped at a short one and spooned up to slip.

Australian Test batsman Labuschagne did scoop a Jordan Clark full toss high over the keeper for six but Abbott’s introduction for the sixth over brought an immediate reward when Colin Ingram swung at his first ball and was bowled for 8.

Glamorgan were only 34-3 at the end of the powerplay and the struggle continued against spin as Lawrence snared Labuschagne for 20 and Cameron Steel also bowled his leg breaks accurately.

Ben Kellaway reached eleven before Johnson’s return accounted for him, caught at midwicket in the eleventh over, and Douthwaite (7) was beaten by a sharply-rising leg-cutter from Abbott and nicked behind.

Clark saw Chris Cooke miscue to cover to go for thirteen and Glamorgan’s demise continued when Andy Gorvin (5) edged Abbott behind.

Mason Crane made only six before nicking a pacy lifter from Atkinson to the keeper and Glamorgan only made it to three figures because, in the final over, Sole carved Abbott high and beyond the ropes at fine third man for six and last man McIlroy produced perhaps the best shot of a forgettable innings by delicately ramping a full-pitched ball to the fine leg boundary.

“The bowlers set up this win and were outstanding,” Sibley said. “We wanted to bowl first anyway so it was good they chose to bat and we got the early wickets we wanted and went from there.

“Yes, it’s nice for me to get runs and for us to be pretty clinical this evening. It was also good to be able to chase down their total very quickly and it’s a great way to finish this first leg of the Blast before we get back to Championship red-ball cricket on Sunday.

“Batting out there with first Dan Lawrence and then Laurie Evans took the pressure off me, and I could just enjoy it.”

Surrey’s next Vitality Blast game is against Middlesex at the Kia Oval on July 5 at 6.30pm.