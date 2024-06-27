By Sport Reporter

Surrey CCC have confirmed further details for the Club’s Festival of Red Ball Cricket at the Kia Oval on Sunday, June 30. Surrey take on Essex in a top of the table clash between two of the best red ball teams in recent times.

At lunchtime, there will be an exclusive opportunity to hear from Surrey Director of Men’s Cricket, Alec Stewart. Alec will joined by a member of the Surrey squad to talk through all things red ball cricket.

The hub of the festival will be on the Pavilion Forecourt and under the Galadari Stand. As well as a beer festival, there will be vendors serving some of the best street food in south London.

In the Jardine Suite at the Vauxhall End, there will be a pop-up Xbox Family Zone, with entertainment including consoles, face painting and skill games.

At lunch, both sides of the outfield will be opened up for fans to set foot on the hallowed turf at the Kia Oval to take a look at the playing wicket, set up their own impromptu game or just soak up the south London sunshine.

Surrey’s latest partner Pommery will be offering fans at the game the chance to win a magnum of champagne, with more details on the competition to be announced on Surrey’s social media in the coming days.

After qualification last night, the England knockout game kicking off at 5PM will be shown on the big screens on the Galadari Concourse with ample seating and bars available for fans.

Surrey have already announced that Members will receive an additional four guest vouchers for the game, with ticket discounts sent out to Essex Members and Surrey cricket clubs as well.

The Club is aiming to smash its recent records with 4,500 the highest attendance for a day’s play since 2015 and the Somerset fixture earlier in the season saw 10,401 fans attend across the course of the game – again a record figure for recent times.

Rory Burns, Surrey captain, said: “The County Championship is the best domestic red ball competition in the world. We’ve got a proud history of red ball cricket at Surrey and we want to open up the Kia Oval to showcase it and help to grow the game.

“We always get fantastic support from the Surrey Members and we’re hoping to see as many fans as possible come down to get behind the team.”