Bryony Smith has signed her first fully professional contract with her home county Surrey and becomes the first player confirmed to the club’s squad for the new era of domestic women’s cricket.

Smith, 26, will also be the team’s captain after four years of experience as captain of the South East Stars – where she lifted the Charlotte Edwards Cup in 2021. She has represented Surrey since she was nine years old, making her senior debut at sixteen before playing for the Surrey Stars in the Kia Super League.

Smith has represented England in IT20 and ODI cricket and was part of the recent England Development XI that played Pakistan in May. The all-rounder also played in the Big Bash in 2023 for the Hobart Hurricanes and represents the Trent Rockets in the Hundred.

Surrey are one of eight teams to have been awarded a Tier One, fully professional side from the 2025 season.

Smith said: “To say I’m a professional cricketer for Surrey is a dream come true. I’ve been part of the Surrey family since I was nine years old and cannot wait to lead the team out at the Kia Oval wearing the Three Feathers. The Club has some exciting plans for the new team and I think the structure is a really positive step for the growth of the women’s game.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved as the South East Stars and our total focus for the remainder of the summer is on ending the era with more silverware.”

Emma Calvert, Surrey director of women’s cricket, said: “Bryony is one of the outstanding players on the domestic circuit and is a fantastic leader. What she brings on and off the field has been a crucial part of what the South East Stars have built over the last four years.

“It is fitting that she is the first player to sign for the new Surrey side and I’m thrilled that she will lead the team next year.”