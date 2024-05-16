Surrey took just 39 minutes on the fourth morning on Monday to complete an impressive nine-wicket victory against Warwickshire at the Kia Oval and go 21 points clear at the top of the Vitality County Championship.

Dom Sibley finished unbeaten on 46 and Ollie Pope scored thirteen not out after Surrey captain Rory Burns, on 30, hit Jacob Bethell’s left-arm spin straight to deep mid-on soon after skipping down the pitch and lofting the same bowler straight for six.

Sibley collected two boundaries for firm on-drives against Bethell while Pope swept Bethell for four and also drove Rob Yates’ off spin to the extra cover ropes in a little cameo.

Surrey began the final day needing 58 more runs to win, after resuming on 31 without loss chasing a modest fourth innings target of 89 for a third successive Division One win and a maximum 24 points.

The 2022 and 2023 champions are already looking in ominously powerful form again as they bid for a hat-trick of titles and a fourth in seven years.

After five matches, Surrey have opened up a significant gap on both second-placed Essex and third-placed Somerset, who are a further two points back. Neither Essex nor Somerset played in this round of games.

Warwickshire fought hard to keep Surrey at bay, first recovering to reach 343 in their first innings after initially slipping to 167-6 and then battling back with the ball to peg Surrey to 349-8 in reply after they had been 308-3.

But Jamie Smith’s high-class 155, and his 115-run ninth wicket stand with Sean Abbott, ultimately earned Surrey a 121-run first innings lead – before West Indies Test paceman Kemar Roach produced a magnificent exhibition of fast-medium swing bowling to take 6-46 as Warwickshire were dismissed for 209 second time around.

The visitors also suffered the bad luck of a freak injury to fast bowler Craig Miles, whose 5-43 – and three wickets in three overs with the second new ball – had done much to keep Warwickshire in the game late on day two.

Miles, jumping in celebration of his fifth wicket, went over nastily on his right ankle and damaged ligaments so severely that he could not put weight on his foot the following day and so did not even bat in Warwickshire’s second innings.

Warwickshire, who bowled their spinners on the final morning to make sure they were not docked a point for a slow over rate across the game, took four points from their first defeat of the campaign.

“We fought hard throughout the game to get the win and it was a very good team performance,” Surrey head coach Gareth Batty said. “We built partnerships when batting, we had good partnerships with the ball and the fielding was also good, so we’re very pleased.

“Our bowling was actually a bit clunky at the start of the match, after a bye week last week, but we got better and better and really turned the screws later in the game and showed just what a wonderful bowling unit we have.

“Kemar Roach has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes in the past fortnight on his bowling and it was so good to see him get his six for 46, bowl so well and get the reward for all that work. It’s nice to see the good guys like him get rewards.

“But Jordan Clark and Sean Abbott have also contributed a lot with the ball in this game and Abbott’s magnificent caught and bowled in their second innings [to dismiss Ed Barnard for 44] really closed the door on Warwickshire.

“I also want to give a shout out to Lee Fortis and all the groundstaff here at the Kia Oval. We’ve had a great tussle for the first two days and then we managed to pull away on day three but we’ve had more than a thousand runs and a positive result at the end of it and I think we consistently have the best cricket wickets in the country on which to play. That’s a real testament to Lee and his team.”

Warwickshire captain Alex Davies said: “Ed Barnard had an excellent game for us with his hundred in the first innings and a second innings 44 only ended by a brilliant caught and bowled by Sean Abbott.

“We battled hard to stay in the match but Craig Miles’ freak ankle injury right at the end of day two was a big blow to us and Surrey are a really top side who showed their quality.”

Surrey host Worcestershire on Friday (May 17) starting at 11am.