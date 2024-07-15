By Sport Reporter

Surrey have named a gate in honour of Nat Sciver-Brunt, in recognition of her 2018 Kia Super League success as captain of the Surrey Stars.

Sciver-Brunt was joined by friends and family as well as staff from Surrey CCC and the Kia Oval at a ceremony on Saturday afternoon (July 12).

The Sciver-Brunt Gate sits at the Pavilion End of the ground, next to the Club Shop and was in use for the first time when England took on New Zealand in the fourth Women’s IT20 fixture of the series. It is only the second gate at a major international venue in the country to be named after a female cricketer.

The naming of the gate follows a tradition of naming gates around the Kia Oval after winning captains, Sciver-Brunt will be joining such names as Stuart Surridge, Alec Stewart and Ben Hollioake.

Sciver-Brunt joined the Surrey pathway at the under-14 age group and made her senior debut for the county team in 2010 as an eighteen-year-old. The all-rounder was prolific for the county, scoring nearly 2,500 runs at an average of over 40 and over 50 wickets.

2016 saw the introduction of the Kia Super League and Sciver-Brunt was chosen to skipper the side. She scored 930 runs at an average just under 45 and took 32 wickets at an average under 35. In 2018, the Surrey Stars triumphed in the final, defeating the Loughborough Lightning by 66 runs, with Sciver Brunt scoring 40.

Sciver-Brunt said: “It’s an absolute honour, I never thought I’d see the name Sciver up there on a gate at the Kia Oval! Having started at Surrey at thirteen years old I would absolutely pinch myself if I knew this would be happening.”

Steve Elworthy, chief executive at Surrey CCC, added: “Nat has had a truly outstanding career so far and we are all hugely proud of her achievements. She led the Surrey Stars with distinction and it’s a pleasure to recognise Nat by naming a gate after her.

“She’s an inspiring role model and has had a long lasting impact on not only Surrey cricket but also at an international level.”