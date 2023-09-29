Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart is already looking ahead to a potential three-in-a-row in the County Championship – as he quipped that his dad reminds him he won seven in a row.

The Kia Oval side’s successful defence of their title was confirmed when closest rivals Essex were bowled out against relegated Northamptonshire on Thursday.

Stewart’s father, Micky – who turned 91 this month – was part of the side that made it seven in a row in 1958.

“We showed in 2018, when we won it, that come 2019 we didn’t go about defending it as well as we could or should have done,” Alec Stewart said.

“I used the term, ‘we want to attack this year not defend it’ and we said the best side wins the league but because of what we’ve coped with – the number of Surrey players we’ve provided to England – we’ve had to make sure we fill those gaps and it’s good to see our younger players come through and perform when they’ve had to.

“Dad still goes on about being part of the team that won it seven times on the trot!

“We have now won it back-to-back and next year we will try it again, but it is difficult and hard work. That will be the challenge.

“The good thing is the appetite of the players is there. Certain players at certain times of their careers will want to play for England, while others will say they’ve played for England and now want to be part of the best championship side.

“We still haven’t won the T20 so there are still plenty of challenges ahead that it isn’t a case of having two trophies in the bank and that’s it. If we do that then we’ll be in big trouble.

“Adding Dan Lawrence for next year gives us another top-class player and gives us more appetite to win it next year.

“The England itinerary makes [the job of keeping everyone in a big squad] a little easier, as does the IPL. But we also speak to the players about this squad and tell them that they aren’t dropped.

“Gareth Batty uses the phrase that they are being “pit stopped” for a game to recharge the batteries.

“Rory Burns is outstanding. Tactically he is very good. He is a good leader. He is a man of few words.

“In the dressing room when he speaks you listen. He leads by example.”