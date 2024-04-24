Dulwich Hamlet blew a three-goal lead they had built up inside 26 minutes as they drew 3-3 against Folkestone Invicta in their Isthmian League Premier Division game at Cheriton Road last weekend.

Josh Shonibare, Danny Mills and Ryley Scott put Hakan Hayrettin’s side into a commanding position.

Seidou Sanogo pulled one back before the break and the hosts claimed a point after goals from Edward Allsopp and David Smith in the last sixteen minutes.

“We’ve got so many players out injured, ten to twelve out,” Hayrettin said. “The way we held on there in the end to get the point, I think we were good value for money in the second half. We haven’t got a recognised centre-back, we haven’t got a recognised left-back. Harrison’s [Hatfull] just come back and he’s not 100 per cent fit.

“But the boys put in a shift like they always do, that’s the most important thing but obviously the injuries are hampering us at the moment so we’ve just got to get over the line.”

The Hamlet’s last game of the season is against Cray Wanderers at Champion Hill this Saturday at 3pm.