Dulwich Hamlet are out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Haringey Borough in their first qualifying round replay this week.

Kreshnic Krasniqi pulled a goal back two minutes from time but Hakan Hayrettin’s side couldn’t find an equaliser as the hosts went through to face National League South Tonbridge Angels in the second qualifying round.

It was a fifth game without a win for Dulwich who have just one victory in seven matches this season as they adapt after relegation with a vastly changed squad.

After the sides’ 1-1 draw at Champion Hill last Saturday, Isthmian League rivals Borough went in front in the 33rd minute through Khalifa Jabbie.

Seven minutes into the second half, Kasim Aidoo got in behind the Hamlet defence and though goalkeeper Jack Ruddy got a hand to the shot he couldn’t prevent it going in the back of the net.

Hayrettiin sent on Luke Wanadio for Alfie Allen in an attacking change in the 55th minute. In the 62nd minute, the home side cleared off the line after Danny Mills had gone close with a header.

Borough goalkeeper Dillon Barnes then denied Ryley Scott before Michael Chambers headed wide from Jerome Binnom-Williams’ corner.

Dulwich finally broke through in the 88th minute as Krasniqi finished after Barnes had parried Wanadio’s 30-yard shot.

But Dulwich couldn’t force the equaliser as Haringey progressed.

Hayrettin and the squad will be left to stew on that defeat as they have no games over the next two weekends. The scheduled league match against Billericay Town this Saturday has been postponed due to Dulwich’s three international call-ups: Montserrat’s Craig Braham-Barrett and Adrian Clifton, and Guyana’s Miquel Scarlett.

Dulwich will travel to Hendon FC on Saturday, September 16 (1.30pm) for a friendly after their scheduled league opponents that weekend, former Millwall striker Steve Morison’s Hornchurch, reached the next round of the FA Cup.

Hamlet’s next competitive match is in the league against Concord Rangers at Champion Hill on September 23.