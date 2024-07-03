Kreshnic Krasniqi says there are “big targets” next season after he signed a new contract with Dulwich Hamlet for 2024-25.

Midfielder Krasniqi, 29, will be heading into his third campaign at Champion Hill after signing from Ebbsfleet United in 2022.

Krasniqi made 34 appearances in all competitions last season for Hakan Hayrettin’s side but missed all of January and much of February and March with injury.

Dulwich began the season as one of the favourites for promotion from the Isthmian League Premier Division but had a poor start. They recovered and surged up the table, but then had a disastrous end to the season as they won only one of their last six games and failed to reach the play-offs.

Krasniqi is pleased to be part of the next campaign as the club try to get back into the National League South.

“Very much so. It’s been a long time coming. I’m happy to get it over the line and I’m buzzing to go,” Krasniqi said on Dulwich’s media.

“As a collective, I think we started the season very slow. Then we picked up pace, we got stronger and stronger through the middle period, and then just my luck I get my knee injury. And then I’ve come back from that and on a personal note I didn’t do as well as pre-injury.

“And as a whole we didn’t reach our target. Hence why, the 24-25 season, I’m looking forward to it.”

Krasniqi added: “I’ve had to work hard, really, due to my injury. Get back to where I was fitness-wise, even fitter, to be fair.

“I’m really looking forward to it, there’s big targets. I’ve got some big personal targets to hit, which I’m looking forward to smashing.

“I can’t wait to get in front of [the supporters] and hopefully take the club back to where it belongs.”

Hayrettin has also added full-back Louis Ramsay to his squad.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City youth player Ramsay, 26, spent last season at Dulwich’s Premier Division rivals Billericay Town.

Ramsay has National League experience with Woking.

“As soon as I got in touch with Hak and Terry [Harris, assistant manager] my intentions were to sign here,” Ramsay said. “Luckily we sorted out everything nice and quick, and I can’t wait to get going.

“I’m an attacking, quick, aggressive full-back. I like to get forward, get on the overlap a lot and create things further up the pitch. I also take pride in my defending as well – I don’t like to get beat!

“I always give 100 per cent, the fans will see that this season.

“I’ve never worked with [Hayrettin and Harris] before. I met up with them a couple of weeks ago and I felt right at home straightaway. They gave me a lot of confidence and I believe in a lot of things they are saying, especially their aims and ambitions this season.”

Billericay missed out on the play-offs by just three points last season.

Ramsay added: “I definitely don’t want to miss out again. If anything I want to win the league. You go into football seasons and your number one aim should be to win.

“Promotion is definitely on the list, whether it is automatic or play-offs. As long as we get there, I would be really happy with that.”