Preston Edwards has left Dulwich Hamlet for the second time as the club kicked off their summer rebuilding ahead of a second season in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Goalkeeper Edwards, 34, rejoined the Hamlet last October but he didn’t make an appearance in the league last season.

The only two players currently retained in manager Hakan Hayrettin’s first-team squad are Danny Mills and Harrison Hatfull

Dulwich are in discussions with Ryley Scott, Anthony Jeffrey, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Luke Wanadio, Michael Chambers, Kaya Hansson, Kreshnic Krasniqi, Sean Bonnett-Johnson, Will Lakin and Joshua Shonibare.

Edwards has been released alongside another goalkeeper, R’avan Constable, and Manny Parry, Craig Braham-Barrett, Ademola Shokunbi, Aflie Allen, Adrian Clifton, Peter Ojeman, Ayuk Tarh and Alfie Egan.

Defender Mark Ricketts, 39, retired from playing at the end of the season

Roarie Deacon also returned to Havant & Waterlooville after his loan ended

Edwards initially joined Dulwich on loan from Ebbsfleet United in 2016 before making the move permanent that year. He played 123 league games across four years during that latter spell.

Edwards helped Gavin Rose’s side to promotion to the National League South in 2017-18 and was the first-choice goalkeeper the following season. He left for Dartford in 2020 and also had spells at Brentwood Town, Braintree Town, Cheshunt and Potters Bar Town before returning to Champion Hill.

The club said: “Thank you for your incredible service to our football club, Preston. You’ve been with us during our darkest days and been there during our greatest.

“You and your family will always be welcome back at the Hill whenever you need us.”

They added: “Everyone at Dulwich Hamlet Football Club would like to thank those players leaving us for all their efforts whilst playing in Pink and Blue and we wish them all the best for the rest of their careers.”

Meanwhile, Dulwich Hamlet Women are one win away from promotion from the L&SERWFL Premier Division. They trail leaders Dartford by three points but have two games in hand and a superior goal difference. The Darts have finished their campaign.

The FA Women’s National League Division 1 is tantalisingly close as Mark Dempsey’s side travel to Crawley this Sunday.

Crawley have gained only one point from 21 games this season and have a goal difference of minus-72. The game kicks off at 1.30pm at The New Defence Anderson Way (Surrey, RH6 8SP).

Dulwich end their campaign the following Sunday at Saltdean United.