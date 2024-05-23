Captain Brittany Saylor scored in her last-ever game as Dulwich Hamlet Women finished their promotion-winning season by thrashing Saltdean United 5-1 in Newhaven last weekend.

Mark Dempsey’s side won their fifteenth consecutive game and will take that run into the FA Women’s National League Division 1 South East next season.

Angel Reid scored a brace, and Shakira Kafero Roberts and substitute Anna Jowle were also on the mark for the L&SERWFL Premier Division champions, who finished on 58 points from 22 games, three points ahead of Dartford in second.

Saylor announced before the end of the season it would be her last before she retired.

Meanwhile, men’s boss Hakan Hayrettin has added Jordan Wynter to his squad from National League South Dartford.

Wynter, who has also played for Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham Town in the EFL, is a versatile midfielder who can play in defence.

”Jordan is a great player, from the moment I sat down with him I knew we had to bring him to this football club,” Hayrettin said on the club’s website. “He understands this club and our ethos already and I’m sure will be key to any success we experience in the next few seasons.”

Hayrettin is busy rebuilding his squad after agreeing a deal for another season in charge at Champion Hill.

He said: “I’m overly privileged and proud to be at the helm of this great football club again. I said at the end of the season that it’s the best thing that has ever happened to me.

“The status is of course important, but it’s a great feeling for me to be given this opportunity to represent this football club again.

“To be given a new deal here alongside my assistant Terry Harris, I’m very pleased.”

Hayrettin added: “In any football club, when you go in, changes are made for the best of the football club. I decided that it was best to restructure and start again.

“I was given a clean slate to build something. The biggest thing for me is the connection between the players, me and the supporters. We have nearly 3,500 supporters who come here every week to cheer the team on, it was important that we got that connection back.”

Dulwich fell just short of reaching the Isthmian League Premier Division play-offs.

Hayrettin said: “Frustrating? Yes. We started the season trying to implement our ideas with a fresh and new group. For periods of the season, we did that.

“I pushed them so hard at the end and we had so many injuries. We nearly got there, but we didn’t. It’s been a very strange season for me. I’m not used to this. It’s given us more of an eye-opener and driven us to do more right things for the club.”