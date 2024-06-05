MILLWALL have confirmed they will make the short trip down the A2 to face Gillingham in pre-season on Saturday 13 July.

The game will have a lunchtime kick-off at 1pm.

Last summer the Lions won 2-0 in the same friendly meeting thanks to goals from Kevin Nisbet and Aidomo Emakhu against a Gills side then managed by Neil Harris.

Harris will be in the away dugout this time and keen to make a point having lost his job at Priestfield in early October despite a promising start to the season.

More pre-season matches are expected to be revealed soon with Harris already having confirmed he will be taking his first team squad to Europe at the end of July for a pre-season training camp.