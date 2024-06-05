By Paul Green

NEIL Harris is challenging his Millwall side to keep outpunching the Championship big guns next season.

Leeds United’s play-off final defeat to Southampton means the Lions will twice go head-to-head again with their old rivals in what is always a special fixture.

Saints will be joined in the top flight by Leicester City and Ipswich Town, as Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley make an instant return to the second tier.

Next year will be the Lions’ eighth consecutive season in the Championship and Harris is determined his squad make their presence felt once again at the right end of the table after last season’s relegation scare.

He said: “I think the three teams that have gone up were three exceptional teams, four if you include Leeds who just missed out.

“Leeds will obviously be a very good side next year as always.

“I’m sure the three teams that have come down from the Premier League are going to be competitive with their parachute payments which will make them extremely fortuitous in the budgeting sense.

“Then you look at the teams who have come up as well. Derby County for example is a big, big club at Championship level, let alone down in League One where they have just come out of.”

Harris added: “It is going to be a competitive league as always. I’m sure Norwich and West Brom will be stronger for their play-off defeats this year.

“We as always are going to have to outpunch with where we are going to be budget wise as a club.

“Certainly since I took over 10 years ago it has done that every season and we will be playing through that again.

“This year I think has been a tough year for everybody probably until the last few weeks of the season where with three games to go we’ve retained our status and everyone can relax a little bit.

“There is always going to be tough periods during the season.”