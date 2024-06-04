NEIL Harris returned to work from his summer break yesterday as Millwall prepare for the reopening of the transfer window next week.

Friday 14 June is when Football League clubs can officially begin recruiting fresh faces and the Lions will be keen to do some early business having released defender Shaun Hutchinson and keeper Bart Bialkowski.

All of last season’s loan additions have also returned to their clubs, meaning there are quite a few positions that need filling before the Championship campaign gets underway on 10 August.

The Den boss said: “At the moment, you look naturally at the players that will probably be leaving this window in Bart and Shaun.

“We need to fill those positions, especially with Japhet Tanganga having gone back to his parent club, which means centre half is an area we need to strengthen.

“We need competition all over the pitch, but at the top end of the pitch we may be a little bit shy in terms of creativity and goals last year.

“Keeping key players fit is always important during the season.

“We have to make sure we’ve got enough options because the Championship is a crazy league with lots of international breaks, which means lots of games to fill in around them.

“Making sure there is competition at the top end of the pitch will be really vital for us as well.”

Tanganga remains a key target, although Harris acknowledges the Lions will face competition to permanently secure his services from Tottenham.

He explained: “Discussions take place and I’ve been very honest since I’ve joined the club that I’m a big fan of Japhet. He knows that, everybody knows that because I’ve been very public with it.

“I would like to work with Japhet moving forward but there is a lot of aspects to it.

“We made contact with Tottenham and spoke to Japhet’s representatives.

“I’ve spoken to Japhet a couple of times over the summer already and we will stay in close contact.”

Harris added: “There is a lot for Japhet to consider during this window and that is not just in England.

“He is a very good player who is going to have options all over Europe.

“We will see how discussions continue and obviously we hope for a positive conclusion and an opportunity to work with him again in the future.”