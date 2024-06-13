IPSWICH Town and Italian club Parma have reportedly joined the race for free agent Japhet Tanganga.

The defender said goodbye to boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur last week after they opted to release him after his contract ran down.

Tanganga is now believed to be mulling over his options with newly-promoted Ipswich now said to be among the contenders.

The Mirror report that Kieran McKenna’s side are keen on the 25-year-old, now available for free.

Ipswich impressed with their promotion from the Championship last season but were not always convincing defensively, conceding two goals more than mid-table Millwall during the course of the campaign.

Reports in Italy also claim that Parma, who have been promoted back to Serie A, are also pursuing the centre-back, while Luton Town have also been linked.

Tanganga made 18 appearances on loan at the Lions last season and quickly grew popular among fans for his performances.

He also scored two crucial goals against Southampton and Birmingham City.

Millwall agreed a deal with Tottenham for Tanganga last month before he left on a free. They now face serious competition for the centre-back, who made 50 appearances for Spurs.

Last week, Lions boss Neil Harris told NewsAtDen: “Discussions take place and I’ve been very honest since I’ve joined the club that I’m a big fan of Japhet. He knows that, everybody knows that because I’ve been very public with it.

“I would like to work with Japhet moving forward but there is a lot of aspects to it.

“We made contact with Tottenham and spoke to Japhet’s representatives.

“I’ve spoken to Japhet a couple of times over the summer already and we will stay in close contact.”

Harris added: “There is a lot for Japhet to consider during this window and that is not just in England.

“He is a very good player who is going to have options all over Europe.

“We will see how discussions continue and obviously we hope for a positive conclusion and an opportunity to work with him again in the future.”