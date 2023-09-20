By Jeff Burnige

The early-season struggles continue for Millwall Lionesses, but Hamlet Women are happy with this 2-0 win which saw them leapfrog their neighbours in the London & South East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division.

Millwall manager Keith Boanas just cannot field a consistent eleven due to a succession of injuries, most recently to Grace Seely, Poppy Payne and Hope Welsh, and Dulwich took advantage with an early goal from Shakira Roberts on nineteen minutes when she capitalised on a horrendous back-pass.

The Lionesses found their way into the match but a second goal, this time from Summer Roberts on 26 minutes, dented their confidence and gave the usual big crowd at Champion Hill something to get behind.

No Lionesses fans were there due to the big game with Leeds at The Den.

Chloe Burr and Emma Whitter tried to rally Millwall but it was just not the Lionesses’ day.

Chrissi Wiggins, their third goalkeeper in five games, did come under some pressure, but dealt confidently with everything Hamlet asked of her.

Millwall used all their five substitutes, including under-18 stars Melissa Jones and Ellen Napper, but Hamlet held on comfortably for a famous victory.

Boanas will this week have the team watching the video of the match in training at The Den, followed by two tough training sessions leading up to the visit to Fulham this Sunday.

Dulwich travel to Saltdean, and both sides will be involved in the FA Women’s Cup the following week.