By Jeff Burnige

Millwall Lionesses were beaten 2-0 by third-place Fulham in their L&SERWFL Premier Division game at The Den last weekend.

After a goal-less first half, Rebecca Barron-Clark put the visitors in front on 58 minutes before Ellie Olds’ goal a minute from time.

The result ended the Lionesses’ chances of finishing in the top half of the table.

They had boosted those hopes the previous week with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Enfield Town in Rotherhithe.

Co-managers Alex Russell and Adam Rowland continued with their policy of promoting from the club’s successful under-18 team with a view to next season.

One sixteen-year-old, defender Billy Burgess, started for a third time, and another, winger Jess Edwards, was selected to lead the attack. Edwards had one shot cleared off the line before Maisie Garwood opened the scoring on 42 minutes. The defence was looking impregnable with the experienced pair of Sophie Chapman and Poppy Payne outstanding.

On the hour Millwall wanted to rotate their midfield, replacing Garwood and Grace Seely with Chloe Francis and another sixteen-year-old in Daniela de Menezes.

Defender Chapman then doubled the lead from a Shannan Drewe cross on 71 minutes, and immediately Russell and Rowland brought on youngsters Melissa Jones and Shay Bennett for Emel Huseyin and Burgess. They were keen to involve everyone in the build-up to the Cottagers game.

Bennett set up Edwards for a great run and composed finish to make it 3-0.

The Lionesses end their league campaign at Enfield on May 12 and will finish seventh.