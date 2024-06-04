NEIL Harris says the main aim for Millwall next season is to avoid any of the relegation drama which overshadowed most of the previous campaign.

Harris returned to the club for a second spell in late February with the Lions in serious danger of dropping out of the Championship.

He successfully steered the club to safety thanks to a big improvement in form at The Den and some memorable wins on the road, including a 2-1 triumph at eventual promotion winners Southampton in his first game back.

But skirmishing with the drop zone isn’t exactly an experience he wants to endure again, instead preferring to rediscover the kind of cup success which was a regular feature during his initial tenure in the hotseat.

Harris said: “I think the fans would love to see a bit of stability and an exciting cup run if possible. We haven’t had one for a few seasons.

“The ideal for me is that we would certainly want to be better than we were last year.

“That doesn’t just become about league position because ultimately 13th in the Championship is an excellent league position for Millwall Football Club.

“The club has been very lucky over the last ten years to have had huge success in League One and then in the Championship. We want to continue that.”

Five straight wins secured Millwall’s eventual respectable final placing in the table, although Harris is keen to point out there are many things to consider when assessing what constitutes a decent season.

The boss said: “How do you define success? Is it going on league position? Sometimes it is.

“Is it done on bringing younger players through and developing our own players?

“There is part of that as well, which I would like to do next year.

“For us there is a lot of elements as to how we are going to measure success next year.”

Harris added: “For me it is to make sure it isn’t like last year where for most of it the club has been looking over its shoulder. We don’t want to be doing that next year.

“We want to be stable, we want to be moving forward and then carry on building the blocks that we started in the last 13 games from day one this season.

“I want to see the team progress and ultimately we want to be better.”