MILLWALL are set to hit the continent later this summer as part of their pre-season build up.

The Lions have already announced friendly fixtures at Wealdstone (July 20) and Cray Wanderers (July 23) for the U21s, although as of yet no first team games have been revealed.

But boss Neil Harris was able to confirm he will be taking his side on a foreign trip a couple of weeks before the Championship commences again on 10 August.

He said: “The club are in the process of thinking about releasing the pre-season games schedule. I think we are pretty much done with sorting out fixtures now.

“Behind the scenes a lot of plans were in place fixture wise before I arrived and I’ve not disrupted that.

“Relationships get built over a period of time with other clubs so a lot of the games in the list have been stuck to. We’ve obviously added in some as well.

“We will be away towards the end of July in central Europe for a week of warm weather training where we will be playing opponents from different leagues and nationalities just to give us a different mix in pre-season.”

Millwall’s players are due back at Calmont Road three weeks today (26 June) to begin preparations for another long 46-game Championship campaign.

Although still currently free to enjoy a well earned break, the squad have been handed dietary advice to follow to ensure they return to training ready to step up their fitness levels.

Harris explained: “Nutritionists are really keenly involved off season because players’ weights can fluctuate through loss of muscle mass, as well as gaining body fat by living maybe not such a footballer’s life as they would during the season!

“That side of things can be educational, especially for younger players. There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes.

“The players get an in-depth magazine that they have to follow containing fitness protocols with a lot of information in there about dieting. They also have access to the sports scientists 24/7.”