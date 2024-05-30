FEW football fans would have given Millwall a hope in hell of beating Manchester United in the 2004 FA Cup Final.

And after 44 minutes of frustration, the game eventually went how the majority expected as a young Cristiano Ronaldo put the Red Devils on the path to an eventual 3-0 victory.

It was still a historic match for Millwall and all the players involved on that day just over 20 years ago.

But what’s happened to them since? NewsAtDen had a look.

Andy Marshall

Marshall was required to make a few good saves to keep Man United at bay throughout the game.

After retiring in 2014, Marshall took over as Millwall goalkeeping coach in 2022.

Marvin Elliott

Drafted in at right-back to replace the injured Kevin Muscat, Elliott would make 164 appearances for the Lions before heading to Bristol City for seven years.

He played his last professional games at non-league level with Kingstonian in 2018. Since then, the now 39-year-old has largely stayed out of the news but did appear as a guest at a Bristol pub during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Matt Lawrence

With 250 Millwall appearances under his belt, ‘Shaggy’ was popular among fans during his six years at The Den.

In recent years, the 49-year-old has been working in America doing punditry and commentary on the MLS.

Darren Ward

Darren Ward, 45, made 268 Lions apps and held strong alongside Lawrence before Ronaldo’s opening goal on the stroke of half-time at the Millennium Stadium.

Now a coach with a UEFA A Licence, Ward works at DW Soccer School, who describe themselves as “a platform to help bridge the gap between grassroots and Academy level football.”

“It’s going really well,” Ward told the Storied Football podcast in January. “DW Soccer School has grown from strength to strength. I think people are seeing the standards which we set, which I took from the professional game, and brought into grassroots to try and help the community and younger players to learn the game in a positive and healthy way.”

Ward also writes a blog on health and nutrition.

Robbie Ryan

Ryan, who started at left-back in Cardiff, probably has the most interesting post-retirement story of any of the 2004 cup team.

After falling out with love with football, the former defender, now 47, has been working as a TfL (Transport for London) cable lineman for over a decade.

“It’s a good job,” he told The Sun in 2019. “It’s hard but there’s a lot of responsibility. You’re dealing with live electricity at 750DC.

“Most of my work is in the open but I’ve gone 150 metres down into the deep tunnels. I’ve seen a f***ing fox literally chopped in half on the railways, I’ve seen a rat with it’s head hanging off. I took a photo to show my missus and kid.”

Paul Ifill

Having limped out of the semi-final against Sunderland, Ifill managed to make it back fit for the final but struggled to give John O’Shea too much to worry about.

The ex-winger, now 44, manages New Zealand Central League side Wellington Olympic.

Dennis Wise

Wise returned to TV screens in 2017 on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, finishing ahead of Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley and Rebekah Vardy in sixth place.

He is now the CEO of Italian club Como where Cesc Fabregas is the club’s assistant manager. They have just been promoted to Serie A after a 21-year absence from the top-flight.

David Livermore

Livermore was reminiscing about the FA Cup final on the official Lions’ podcast Wall Talk where he recalled Man United hardly having to get out of second gear.

Since 2015, the 44-year-old has been Neil Harris’ loyal right-hand man at Millwall, Cardiff City and Gillingham.

Peter Sweeney

“Life after football is very busy and not as enjoyable,” Sweeney told the Wall Talk podcast in March.

Sweeney last played for non-league Greenwich Borough in 2015 and has largely stayed away from the spotlight apart from a couple of interviews reflecting on his mercurial career.

Tim Cahill

Cahill announced his retirement from football in March 2019 after a surprise but brief return to Millwall and a short spell at Indian club Jameshedspur.

The 44-year-old has since gotten involved with the executive side of sport, buying his own racing team to compete in Formula E in 2022 and becoming the Advisor and Technical Director at the Qatar Football Association.

Neil Harris

With 415 games as a player and 258 games as the permanent head coach under his belt at Millwall, Harris is a man that needs no introduction.

After leading the Lions to five consecutive victories to end last season, Harris will be looking for his side to hit the ground running in August.

Bench

Willy Gueret

The 50-year-old ex-goalkeeper, who played in the earlier rounds of the FA Cup in the 2003-04 season, retired in 2011 and is reported to have set up a cognac production company with his brother.

Alan Dunne

Dunne has been assistant to Andy Woodman at Bromley over the last few years and will still be celebrating the Ravens’ promotion to the football league earlier this month.

Barry Cogan

Midfielder Cogan ended his career playing for non-league sides Dover Athletic, Dartford and Grays Athletic in 2019. There is little information around on what the Irishman has been up to since.

Curtis Weston

Weston made history when he came off the bench after 89 minutes against Man United, becoming the youngest player to appear in an FA Cup Final.

Now 37, he works in recruitment.

Mark McCammon

McCammon last played in 2012 and is now a personal trainer. He managed to get a picture with heavyweight Anthony Joshua on his Instagram.