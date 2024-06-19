JAKE Cooper said Matija Sarkic was “a pleasure to be around” and “a charming, charismatic young man” as he paid a moving tribute to the late goalkeeper.

The footballing world is still coming to terms with Sarkic’s sudden passing at the age of just 26.

A visibly emotional Cooper made clear the impact that the keeper had on everyone at Millwall.

Speaking to Millwall TV, he said: “You just want to start by saying how sorry you feel for his family and his partner Phoebe. You could see how united they were as a family and you could see the love and stability that Phoebe gave for Mati.

Fans have been leaving flowers outside of The Den. Image: Kiro Evans

A book of condolences has been set up near the ground’s reception. Image: Kiro Evans

“It’s terribly tragic and you just know a hole has been left in their lives that’s just heart-breaking to even think about.”

Sarkic signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August last year and immediately became the Lions’ first choice keeper. He made 33 appearances last season.

Cooper said: “He came in and he made an impression on us straight away. He fitted right into the dressing room and you felt like he was one of us straight from the beginning. He was only here for a year but it felt like he fit right in.

“We had a difficult season on the pitch and he’s had to stand up and show his strength of character at a lot of moments when we needed him and he did that. He was flourishing towards the end of last season and it was great to see him performing well. He’s been a great asset to the football club and certainly to us boys in that dressing room. It’s been a privilege to share it with him.”

Cooper reflected on the victory over Swansea City on the final day of the season, which Millwall won 1-0. The defender gave away a penalty that Sarkic saved before Casper De Norre scored the winner.

The centre-back said: “That’s probably going to be my last memory of him, sharing that moment at Swansea. He shared the penalty that I inflicted on the team and he was the hero in that moment. It’s a special moment to remember him by.

“We were all in the dressing room after and [I remember] how much love he was getting there. He was just a pleasure to be around and I’m proud I got the chance to work with him for his short time in this world.”

Cooper thanked supporters for the tributes left behind and is now hoping the club can unite after the tragedy.

He said: “We’re going to need the fans now, more than ever. It’s been amazing to see some of the support they’ve shown outside The Den and online.

“I just hope we can all come together now and remember Mati’s life in the way he deserves.

“I’ve had many messages over the last few days from not just the players but the staff at the football club that he was so kind to everyone and everyone’s felt it because he’s really left that impact in the year that he was here.

“We’ll do whatever it takes to help them however they need and we just hope that we can give them that right send-off.

“The gap that he’s left will never be filled and we will always remember the times and moments he’s given us here at this football club.”