WITH 11 appearances on Millwall’s bench, Niino Adom-Malaki will be itching to make his debut.

So rarely last season did the Lions find themselves in a comfortable game situation, limiting the chance for either Gary Rowett or Joe Edwards to turn to the young defender and give him his moment to shine.

It made sense then for him to depart to Sutton United in January under the watchful eye of former Lions striker Steve Morison, who had taken over as manager just weeks earlier.

And while Sutton were relegated despite a spirited fightback in the second half of the season, Adom-Malaki did his reputation no harm across 18 League Two appearances.

“They did come very close to surviving,” said freelance radio broadcaster Ahmed Nur, who has followed the U’s closely throughout the season.

“It was a very difficult period for a Sutton fan if you mention the months between August and December. I think a lot of us were resigned to the fact that this was where Sutton were going to be this season after more or less October.

“Steve Morison came in after a really good period under [caretaker boss] Jason Goodliffe who sort of stabilised the club in that difficult time. Morison changed the mentality and they were a lot more stubborn to deal with and weren’t conceding four or five goals a game. However, he just couldn’t get the team to win enough games. The performances were there, just not the results and ultimately that’s what Sutton needed.”

The form definitely picked up after Morison’s arrival and Nur credits the shrewd work in the January market as being part of the turnaround.

He said: “It was a strong finish to the season but too little, too late. Charlie Lakin stood out and was amazing when he came in in January and just transformed the whole feel around the place. Niino was another fantastic acquisition in the sense that he was a player who needed to prove himself in men’s football.

“He played for Millwall’s under-21s and – not to disrespect that level – but it’s such a hard jump from that standard to the professional game. He took it on very, very well.”

The full-back would start all but one game he was available for and, not unlike fellow loanees Kamarl Grant and Chin Okoli, appeared to grow with game time.

Nur said: “He’s a capable, talented and confident young lad who has come to Sutton through Steve Morison, an icon at The Den as we all know, and looked like he just needed to get into men’s football and understand how rough, tumble and aggressive the game can be.

“He didn’t do too badly to begin with, although it was a baptism of fire at first. His first game was against Mansfield and he was against a team who were in the hunt to get promoted and put in a solid performance and gradually understood the task at hand.

“Sutton don’t have many players who are versatile in the way he offers, being someone who is so good one side of the field. Put him anywhere on that left-hand side and he can function effectively.”

That adaptability could prove to be key for Adom-Malaki if he is to force his way into the picture at Millwall, where he is thought of highly. The 20-year-old often played higher up the pitch than his usual full-back position and proved to be a useful attacking threat for the League Two side.

“He was very much hovering in the middle to wing area of the field on the left-hand side,” Nur said. “He was never always staying back.

“Sam Hart and Rob Milsom were two very good full-backs by trade but Niino offered something different. You’ll start him at left-back but he won’t play there. He’ll move further up the field and become an extra attacker.

“Stephen Duke-McKenna, who has just left QPR, was another player who looked so good when he appeared for Sutton and he would often tuck in on the left-hand side and Niino would cover that area to add another attacking threat.”

The more advanced role he adopted helped Adom-Malaki score his first goal in professional football as he volleyed home a blinder against Accrington Stanley.

Nur said: “That game was probably the height of Sutton’s run of form where he starts to become much more of an asset in the team and understood what we needed to see from him more as a forward-thinking player. And his goal was instinctive for him and he just went and thumped it. It was an absolutely corking strike and he can always say his first professional goal was a stunner against Accrington Stanley.”

Being just 20, the defender is still learning the game and Nur is hoping to see him improve in a couple of key areas.

He said: “He’s young so I don’t expect this to be a permanent thing with him but he’s not physically built yet. And he could have a little bit more confidence going into tackles.

“You would also probably want him to improve a little bit more with decision-making in the middle. Being an easy target, he lost the ball quite a bit which goes back to physicality and working on that.

“He just needs a lot more men’s football. He played a lot of games, 18 in League Two, and it’s a good placeholder for someone who needs that confidence boost and experience. To be able to play in the Championship which is a whole different level of football, you’re going to need to really improve on those shortcomings. I’m no coach, I can just say what I’ve seen on the eye.

“But personally I think he’s in good hands at Millwall. It’s a great group of people there who know how to nurture talent and [make him] grow in confidence and be a lot more reliable.

“He doesn’t look out of depth at the moment, in my opinion, and I think it’s a case of being patient with him and he will flourish much more in the near future, I am very sure.”

Along with his usual commentary duties, Nur would often conduct post-match interviews with the managers which led to an uncomfortable moment back in February.

Sutton had drawn 1-1 with Colchester United in a crucial relegation three-pointer. The game saw Sutton’s Harry Smith have a penalty saved with 10 minutes to go.

Nur drew the ire of Morison with his questioning on the penalty and Sutton’s lack of clean sheets, leading to a tense and awkward exchange that was viewed thousands of times on social media. Nur later described it as the “hardest day” of his career.

The reporter told NewsAtDen: “I moved on from it probably two-and-a-bit weeks after it happened. It was something I learnt from and I understood what happened on the day, but I like to think I was just doing my job.

“For me, Morison needed that result to happen. If they got the win against Colchester, more or less those are three points that would take you towards survival. That might even be the defining result of the season.

“On the day, I just did my job. I asked the questions I felt were pertinent and suitable based on the result and how important that result was for Sutton United. His responses, for me, were very strange.

“When I looked at my Twitter when I mentioned how hard the day was for me, fans of Cardiff looked at the tweet and sort of got to the idea of just how brash he was and very self-protective at the time. I think he went into his own shell and looked to keep within him whatever he didn’t want to put out there.”

Contrary to what some think, very few journalists ever want to be at the centre of a story and often have to tread carefully around managers after defeats.

Nur sympathises with the pressure Morison was under but was left fazed by the incident.

He added: “He looked furious before the interview even started. I was thrust to him and I didn’t have much time to think. I had prepared the questions but even when you prepare, you don’t know what kind of response you’re going to get and it throws you off course completely sometimes.

“So yeah it felt very disappointing. He’s a professional and I understand it’s a very difficult job, especially the time of the season that it was, but it was a very hard time.”