AIDOMO EMAKHU has credited a stronger relationship with God and his relentless pursuit of footballing excellence as the reasons behind his dramatic rise.

The 19-year-old had to battle back from multiple injuries at the beginning of the year that curtailed his first few months at Millwall after his arrival from Shamrock Rovers.

But he has come back fitter and is now regularly showing his quality despite limited game time.

Along with an assist and a goal off the bench in away games against Middlesbrough and Norwich City respectively, Emakhu was also subbed on to great effect for the Ireland Under-21s during the international break.

He scored a winner deep in stoppage time to give his country a 3-2 victory over Turkiye in their opening qualifying game for the 2025 Under-21 European Championships, a goal Emakhu admits he has watched back “about a million times.”

The teenager is a student of the game and speaks engagingly about how he meticulously takes on information to improve.

But first and foremost, Emakhu believes his attempts to get closer to God have helped feel “more fearless” recently.

He told our paper: “I’ve grown my faith in God. I’ve always believed in God but only in the last few months I’ve been trying to get closer to God and get to know him better.

“Reading my bible and learning different scriptures helps me to be more confident and more fearless when I play because I know God is with me always.”

While some players choose to take a break from football when they’re not on the pitch, Emakhu has been throwing himself into the sport as much as possible.

He said: “I watch a lot of football, the likes of the Premier League and the Championship as that’s where my competition is. I watch a lot of top-level football and [whether I’m watching] a midfielder, a forward or even a defender, I just try to take bits of every type of players’ game.

“Whether that’s watching a centre-back be composed on the ball, watching midfielder pick passes into the final third and how wingers go at people one on one. I’m always trying to learn from different positions every game and try to bring it into my game and learn from it.

“Every footballer is different. There are footballers that once they leave the building or once they finish the game they just switch off. And for me it’s different because I just try to learn as much as I can because there’s always something you can learn from in every football game and that’s what I’m starting to tune into a lot more.

“So after we played Leeds on the Sunday, you come home, you’re a bit down about the result and straight away there’s Everton versus Arsenal on the telly straight after. I wanted to get home to watch that game because there’s learning tips in there that you can implement into your game to try and get yourself ready for your next game. I just try to stay on top of football and watch as much as I can.”

Emakhu came off the bench as part of a host of second half substitutes against Leeds as Gary Rowett unsuccessfully tried to swing the match in Millwall’s favour.

Before his arrival on the pitch, the Irishman said he likes to carefully scan games to see where he can make an impact, which may explain his super-sub appearances so far this season.

He said: “When I’m on the bench I always try to put myself in the scenario of the players that are starting. I always try to visualise myself on the pitch and see what areas I can get into and create the best opportunities and whether that’s running back to make a tackle or going up the other end to get a defender one-on-one and try and make something happen. I’m always analysing, I’m never letting games pass me by and just waiting to just come on. I’m always looking at the game and monitoring the players I might come up against.

“For example, with Luke Ayling [the Leeds defender]. I was watching what he was doing up against Longy [Ryan Longman] – I think Longy done really well with him. He had a couple of one v ones sometimes, came inside and pulled some shots off. But yeah I always watch players I’m going to be up against to see how I can impact [the game] the best way possible.”

Emakhu also spoke intelligently about the importance of good mental health, a topic that is being more widely discussed in football in recent months.

He said: “Working on the mental side of the game was also a big thing. There’s much more to it than just what you see on the pitch, there’s a lot on the other side of it. The mental game is so important. Like I said, you have to work on that as well. You have to work on your inner game as much as your outer game as I think they’re both equally important. You can’t solve an inner game problem with an outer game solution.

“If you’re dealing with something mentally, it’s going to affect you on the pitch and it’s going to be obvious it’s affecting you on the pitch. I think it’s something we need to look more into because you could see someone play on a Saturday, they could have not their best game and all of a sudden, you’re thinking ‘ah, he wasn’t trying today or he doesn’t care.’ But there could be a lot more to it.

“They could have had the worst morning, they could have had some terrible news. Or have things they’re dealing with off the pitch and then they have to come in and put on a brave face and act like everything is okay. I think it’s so important we tune into the mental side of the game because it’s affecting a lot of footballers and I’m glad to see there’s a lot more footballers, managers and coaches coming out and speaking about it because it’s so important.”

Emakhu will be hoping for more game time throughout the season for club and country as he looks to build on a really positive start to his campaign.

The highlight so far was that late winning goal for Ireland Under-21s, a moment that the youngster said he will “cherish for a long time.”

He added: “When you’re not starting games and then you come on, you always want to make the best impact in as little time as possible. It’s about getting in the right areas and thankfully I got myself in a good position and I was able to score the winner.

“It was the first game of our Euro qualifying campaign. It was the first time I played in front of home crowd for Ireland so to do it was amazing. I must have watched the goal about a million times when I got back to the hotel room.

“It was surreal. Playing football and scoring winners for your country I think is definitely one of the best feelings out there that there is.”