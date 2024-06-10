AIDOMO Emakhu found the net for the Republic of Ireland’s under-21s in a 3-2 friendly win over Croatia.

The 20-year-old scored after team-mates Andrew Moran and Sinclair Armstrong to give the Irish a commanding lead before a fightback from the home side in Zagreb.

Emakhu made an intelligent run behind the Croatian backline early in the second half, took the ball beyond the keeper and slid it into the empty net from a tight angle to make it 3-0.

It is his fourth goal for the under-21s over the last year. Emakhu and his team-mates will be targeting European Championship qualification in the autumn.

Elsewhere, Romain Esse was also in action for England Men’s Elite League team, who were previously known as the under-20s.

Esse came off the bench in the final 25 minutes of a 2-1 win friendly win over Sweden. But by then the damage had already been done after goals from Leicester City’s Will Alves and Tottenham Hotspur’s Dane Scarlett in either half.

Emakhu and Esse, who are good friends in the Millwall dressing room, are now set to face each other tomorrow afternoon when Ireland and England meet in a friendly.

Both players will then return to Calmont Road for the start of the Lions’ pre-season at the end of this month.