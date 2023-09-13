AIDOMO EMAKHU was Millwall’s star of the international break – and earned praise from his club manager.

The 19-year-old came off the bench to hit a 96th minute winner for Republic of Ireland’s Under-21s against Turkiye last week in the European Under-21 qualifiers. It was the latest sign of his rapid progress since a strong pre-season in the summer.

Lions boss Gary Rowett said: “What he’s done is he’s come back this season and there’s something about his mentality and physicality that [shows] he’s done a lot of work in the summer and put himself in a great position.

“I think he was one that we always felt he’s touch and go for a loan and we had a lot of opportunities for him. But he done so well so quickly and as far as we’re concerned, any young player that shows that level of performance, any young player that shows that level every day at training, I think he’s been the first name in your mind to change a game and I think that says a lot about his performances.

“He set the goal up at Middlesbrough, scored a goal at Norwich, he’s stepped up at international level and scored for the Under-21s. Every question that’s put to him at the moment he’s metaphorically answering it with his performances.

“He’s knocking on the door to start games. He’s still young and we obviously need to be mindful of that with the likes of him and Romain, but we certainly have two very exciting youngsters in the building.”