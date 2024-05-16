ALAN Dunne said achieving promotion with Bromley as a coach was more rewarding than anything he did in his playing days.

The former Millwall defender is the assistant manager at Hayes Lane and saw his side win on penalties in the National League play-off final earlier this month.

Another ex-Lions player, Byron Webster, steered home the winning spot-kick as Bromley beat Solihull Moors after extra-time at Wembley to climb into League Two for the first time in their history.

Millwall legend Dunne, who made 388 appearances for the Lions, said he takes particular pride from Bromley’s achievement after the hours of work he and manager Andy Woodman put in.

He told NewsAtDen: “I think it’s better [winning as a coach rather than a player]. When you’re a player, you think ‘well, I’ll do my job…’ but as a coach or assistant, you’re part of everything. You’re part of the pre-match work, the tactical side, the recruitment. It’s a lot bigger and more work.

“So for me I feel more of a sense of pride for achieving a trophy and it’s probably the best day of I’ve had in my football career. I feel like I’ve invested not just myself but a lot of time [into Bromley].

“And as a player, you come into training, you do your bit and you go home. I’ve been in all season from half seven in the morning to half six some nights, I’ve been going to watch other games. It’s been 24/7 for a season so you do feel the gratitude and feel like you’ve invested even more when you’re assistant or part of the coaching so I think that’s why it gives you a little more sense of achievement.”

With Chesterfield running away with the title and the National League still limited to just one automatic promotion spot, the fight was on for Bromley to get the job done after a couple of near misses in recent years.

Dunne said: “We did it the hard way like we’ve done all season. Extra-time and then penalties is the hardest way to do it because penalties is ultimately just a lottery. I felt we deserved it over the course of the two hours of football. And for me, as a Bromley boy, it was remarkable for the town.

“So I’m very proud of the football club and the players as everyone knows that this league is probably the toughest to get out of. And going so close last year and losing to Chesterfield in the semis, to then go up this year with Chesterfield, I have nothing but elation and pride.”

Dunne, 41, has been able to keep a close eye on two of Millwall’s loanees who have spent part of the season at Bromley.

Chin Okoli had been getting regular football in the first half of the season before injury saw him return to Millwall. Fellow defender Kamarl Grant then effectively replaced him when he left for the south London club in February. He played in all 120 minutes of the play-off final.

Dunne said: “Chin was excellent, he was just unfortunate with injury. But he was playing week in, week out in the National League and was improving.

“He can be very proud of what he did and the part he played in his time here.”

On Grant, Dunne said: “He’s robust, he’s resilient, he’s strong, he can play with both feet. He has a long throw. He’s good in the air, his passing range is good and for a young lad he’s shown some real mature qualities in his game. He ticks the boxes for this league.

“He came into our side who were doing really well and it was a tough start for him. But he’s progressed, he’s got talent and obviously working alongside Byron Webster and defenders like myself, we’ve been there and can help him and guide him. Like we did with Chin when he came.

“But we know that if you play for Millwall, you have a certain DNA about you and those are the tools that we look to build upon and Kamarl has that in abundance.”

That ‘Millwall DNA’ has been a big talking point during the season for the Lions with club legend Neil Harris returning in February to help extricate his side from relegation trouble.

He repeated his mission statement of restoring the ‘Millwall-ness’ and ‘Millwall values’ to the team on the way to delivering eight wins from the final 13 games and dragging the Lions to mid-table.

Dunne, who keeps a close eye on the club where he spent two decades of his career, said: “[Harris] knows how to get the best out of players and make people play for the badge. Millwall had lacked that of late and lacked that DNA of the club and what it’s about and I think Neil has gone back to basics and brought that work ethic and team spirit and mentality back into The Den.

“More so than quality on the ball, you need these attributes [of hard work and graft]. I’ve had many players over the years that had quality on the ball but not the attributes. Those are basics that Millwall players need to play at The Den week in, week out. And then you build on that as you go.

“And I think we’ve tried to change and come away from that in the last 18 months and it hasn’t worked. Millwall will always be what Millwall is about – a hard-working, resilient group and you can build success off that.”

Harris’ leadership abilities are no surprise to Dunne, who shared a dressing room with the former striker for many years.

He said: “He was a leader. And sometimes he was a leader with his voice and sometimes without his voice. He’d set the tempo as a player, Neil. And it was good for the group. When the group needed a bit of banter and camaraderie, he was great for that making that happen.

“You always knew he had the coaching and managerial qualities in there. And we had a real good senior group when we were there and Neil was good at guiding the young players and leading by example.”

Dunne retired from playing in 2020 and said he’s still misses the thrill of being on the pitch. But having been coaching at Bromley since 2021, the former defender is finding his new challenge to be incredibly fulfilling.

He said: “It was quite an easy transition. I knew I had to come and learn my trade and now I’m in my fourth season as assistant manager. We’ve had two trips to Wembley and won two trophies so it’s going really well.

“I still miss playing, I still try and get involved as much as I can. But now I do like to coach and help players with the defensive side of it.

“For me I’m enjoying the assistant role, I’m learning all the time. It’s no rush from me. I enjoy what I’m doing. My aim was to help get this club into League Two which I’ve now fulfilled. My next aim is to try and get this club into League One.”