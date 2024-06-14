ALEX Mitchell is set to leave Millwall after Charlton Athletic struck a deal for the defender.

The 22-year-old has raised his reputation with a series of loan moves in recent years, including an impressive spell at Lincoln City last season.

The defender made 36 league appearances and quickly won over fans for his performances, where he played primary on the right of a back three. Lincoln narrowly lost out on a place in the League One play-offs on the final day of the season after a strong run of form in the spring.

He has only made a single appearance in Millwall’s first-team during his time at The Den.

Mitchell had a year left on his Lions’ contract but the club appear ready to cash in on the centre-back, who they signed in 2018.