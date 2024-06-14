NEIL Harris said he will always respect any players’ desire for a change when questioned on the future of Alex Mitchell.

The 22-year-old defender, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Lincoln City last season, is set to depart The Den after Charlton Athletic struck a deal with London rivals Millwall.

Mitchell has only made one first-team appearance for the Lions during his six years at the club but earned rave reviews from some Lincoln supporters for his performances in League One last season.

Harris was limited on what he could say about the ongoing situation but indicated he was open to letting players leave if he felt it was necessary.

Asked about Mitchell’s potential departure, the Lions boss told NewsAtDen: “We’ve been fully aware of the news that’s broken the last couple of days. At the moment, Alex remains one of our players and unless I’m told otherwise, expect him to report back to training on June 26.

“But I always understand players’ mindsets and football changes so quickly. I’ve only been back at the club the last few months and a lot of things have happened, a lot of water under the bridge in that period of time.

“And like I’ve always said, we have a lot of really good players under contract that I’m really looking forward to working with. And if at any stage there’s a player or two that feels like a change is necessary for pastures new, then I’m always willing to listen. And that won’t change in the weeks and months ahead.”