NEIL Harris said he wants to add some “stardust” to Millwall as he prepares to turn all of his attention to the transfer window.

Just one game awaits the Lions before the end of the season with a trip to Swansea City the final assignment of a long campaign.

The Lions could finish as high as 13th but could also realistically drop to 18th depending on what happens on the final day of the Championship.

Harris’ last pre-match press conference of the season was dominated not by the upcoming game itself but the issue of the transfer window and what identity he had in mind for Millwall going forward.

The Lions boss told reporters: “Thought process when it comes to recruitment is yes we need to try and evolve as a football club but you can’t do it straight away and, ultimately, what is this football club? What is its values? What does it stand for? It’s got a clear identity with me as the head coach and that is the Millwall way of doing it.

“We have to try and put a stamp on it and a modern thought-process as well. And ultimately, what do we need to add in the summer? We need to have a little more attacking flair at the top end of the pitch. We’ve had the reliability and defensive structure and maybe [we need] a little bit more creativity and one v one ability in certain areas of the pitch would certainly help us next year.”

Asked what Millwall would need to eventually challenge for promotion, he said: “That’s the stardust you need to sprinkle in the modern day and I’m fully aware of it. That’s what the club has tried to do since the first year we got to the Championship.

“My first season back in the Championship after we got out of League One we got 72 points, missed out by two points to get in the play-offs. And then we tried to go with a sprinkle and didn’t quite get there. We went backwards.

“It’s hard, trying to find that next level. We have to try and find that [ability] to be Millwall and you can’t lose your core values. It’s core values that this club stands for and core values that the fans want to see. And when the chips are down and you don’t win for four games, you have to go back to those core values because that is what Millwall Football Club is.

“Do we need three or four players in the top half of the pitch in the attacking positions that can give us that sparkle, brightness and that modern feel to the game? Of course we do. But we need to find them and we have to be able to afford them.”