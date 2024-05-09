BARTOSZ Bialkowski’s teammates have paid tribute to his “fantastic character” as the goalkeeper made his final bow for Millwall.

The 36-year-old was not part of the matchday squad to face Swansea City but travelled with the rest of the team for the final game of the season.

After the 1-0 win, Bialkowski was treated to a final send-off on the pitch and then in the dressing room, where he is very popular among teammates.

Millwall midfielder George Honeyman told NewsAtDen: “He’s just a fantastic character to have. He’s a calming influence with his charisma and that obviously comes from having such a fantastic, long career.

“He’s someone who makes you feel like when things are tough, you can look to him and he’ll have a really positive effect on everyone. “He’s going to be a great miss. He’s been a stalwart for the last five years and he’s beloved in the dressing room. He’s going to retire out into the sun in Spain so I think everyone is extremely jealous of him.” The keeper clearly had an immense impact on his teammates over the years with Ryan Leonard also offering an effusive description of the former Polish international. Leonard said: “Where do you start with Bart? He’s an incredible goalkeeper and he’s an incredible man, on and off the pitch. “He’s been a huge part of our changing room for five years. We said [at the awards dinner] that it would be a strange moment when we come back into pre-season and Bart’s not sat in his place in the changing room. He sits in the corner of the changing room and he’s been there every single day. “He’ll be a massive loss for us on the pitch and in the changing room. A brilliant goalkeeper but an even better person in my opinion, and that’s what matters most.” Asked for any funny stories about the keeper, Leonard added: “I’m not sure there’s any I can say in the media! “He’s someone that gives his all on the training ground, out on the pitch and he gives his all on nights out as well. “He’s always there on nights out and things away from the football club. He’s a massive part of the group of lads. We’ll miss on the pitch, we’ll miss off the pitch and we’ll miss him on nights out.”