IT was another long, gruelling campaign for Millwall.

With almost 50 games played in all competitions, every player has had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the course of last season.

Involving only the senior players who have made at least five appearances in the first team, it’s a good time to remember where Lions stars excelled and where they fell short.

Goalkeeper

Matija Sarkic

Best: Who knows how Millwall’s season might’ve gone without Sarkic’s mighty late save in the 2-1 win over Southampton? The unexpected victory in Neil Harris’ first game back gave the Lions momentum and also seemed to give the goalkeeper huge confidence. He made a similarly impressive late save in August’s 1-0 win over Stoke City.

Worst: If you make a mistake as a goalkeeper, there is absolutely no place to hide. And after returning from a long quad injury in December, Sarkic let a tame effort by Dimitrios Goutas slip through his gloves in the 1-0 loss to Cardiff City.

Bartosz Bialkowski

Best: If the Polish keeper was in any doubt about how highly he is valued and appreciated by the Millwall fanbase, he would have been had those fears eradicated by his incredibly warm send-off during the final home game of the season against Plymouth Argyle.

Worst: Sarkic’s injury saw Bialkowski reclaim his first team spot from September to November. Some fans had initially been fearful after his performance in the 4-0 defeat to Reading in the Carabao Cup where he seriously struggled.

Defence

Shaun Hutchinson

Best: The answer to this is pretty unambiguous with the club captain sending away fans into ecstasy at Ashton Gate with his unexpected late winner on New Year’s Day against Bristol City.

Worst: Having started the first five league games of the season, Hutchinson’s injury-hit campaign would begin to unravel when he pulled up with a calf strain at Birmingham City in September’s 1-1 draw.

Jake Cooper

Best: Having always been a good bet to get three or four goals a season from set-pieces, Cooper just could not find the net throughout most of the 2023-24 campaign. So you could understand his relief when he struck a delightful close-range volley against Plymouth Argyle.

Worst: Along with the rest of his defensive teammates, you cannot blame Cooper if he never wants to think about that first half against Ipswich Town in February ever again.

Ryan Leonard

Best: It’s always a treat when you see a winger at the top of their game face a full-back at the top of their game so Jack Clarke’s December duel with Leonard when Sunderland came to The Den was a joy to watch. The defender was very unlucky to give away a penalty during the game.

Worst: It’s rare you see Leonard visibly struggle but Crysencio Summerville gave the 32-year-old the run around at Elland Road in March.

Japhet Tanganga

Best: It was such a great moment a couple of months ago when Tanganga scored a late, winning header against Birmingham City and led The Den in huge celebrations.

Worst: It’s long been forgotten due to his fantastic form but Tanganga had been a bit ring-rusty when he first turned up in SE16 and made costly mistakes against Preston North End and Coventry City. It also could not have been nice facing the wrath of Swansea City’s Jerry Yates on the final day of the season.

Danny McNamara

Best: It’s gone under the radar slightly but McNamara has enjoyed a few admirable performances throughout the season. He was particularly impressive against Swansea in the last game of the campaign.

Worst: Hull City’s Jaden Philogene was one of the most impressive performers in the Championship in the first half of the season and gave McNamara a torrid afternoon during Millwall’s 2-2 draw with Hull City in October. The full-back was hooked at half-time.

Wes Harding

Best: Remember when Harding suddenly couldn’t stop scoring earlier in the season? He looked delighted after what appeared to be a late, winning goal at Watford in October.

Worst: Hauled off at half-time after Millwall went 3-0 down to Ipswich in February, the defender has not managed to get back in the team since.

Murray Wallace

Best: Millwall were in desperate need of a victory on Boxing Day against Queens Park Rangers and Wallace came off the bench to score in stoppage time to help secure three much-needed points.

Worst: The 31-year-old looked in serious discomfort after a clash with Sam Nombe in the 2-1 loss to Rotherham United in April. He tried to play on but the moment would ultimately end his season.

Joe Bryan

Best: During what was arguably Millwall’s best 30 minutes of the season, Bryan struck a wonderful effort against Middlesbrough.

Worst: The 30-year-old’s worst moment arguably came in the same game when he misjudged a header back to Sarkic and allowed Isaiah Jones to nip in and give Boro the lead.

Midfield

Billy Mitchell

Best: All of Millwall’s hard work against Leicester City last month would have come undone had it not been for Mitchell’s brilliant goal line clearance in stoppage time to deny Kelechi Iheanacho and help secure a 1-0 win.

Worst: Just one start in 12 games between September and November would have been difficult to take for a player that had long established himself in the Millwall midfield.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Best: Norton-Cuffy’s best Millwall form came during December and he excelled in home games against Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Norwich City.

Worst: The only game where the 20-year-old really seemed to struggle was in February’s 1-0 defeat against Hull where nothing he did came off.

George Saville

Best: A glorious volley at Hillsborough by Saville really lit the touch paper for the initially exciting but short-lived Joe Edwards era.

Worst: The midfielder looked devastated to have been dismissed in the dying minutes of Millwall’s 1-0 win over Norwich at The Den.

Allan Campbell

Best: The Scottish midfielder initially had a run in the team under Gary Rowett and enjoyed his best performance in the 3-0 win over Rotherham United in September.

Worst: Campbell’s last appearance came all the way back in the middle of December, marking an underwhelming campaign for a player that had spent the previous two seasons helping to push Luton Town to the Championship play-offs

Ryan Longman

Best: That stunning, outrageous goal against Leicester City on a warm April evening at The Den will live long in the memory.

Worst: January’s 1-1 draw with Preston saw Ryan Longman’s arm pop out of its socket, which left the midfielder with the “horrible” feeling that his arm was “falling off”.

George Honeyman

Best: Millwall’s second best patch of form of the season came over Christmas when Honeyman was among the Lions’ best performers with his dogged and tenacious midfield displays.

Worst: The 29-year-old spent the first few weeks of the campaign sitting on the sidelines after an injury picked up in the very opening game of pre-season against Gillingham.

Casper De Norre

Best: De Norre capped his return from injury with the winning goal at Swansea on the final day of the season and the celebration made their joy clear.

Worst: That theme of injury rears its head again and the Belgian’s impressive adaption to English football came to a halt due to a calf problem in December.

Attack

Romain Esse

Best: Any fan that travelled up to the Riverside Stadium for the opening game of the season against Middlesbrough will not forget that incredible moment when Esse grabbed his first goal for the club.

Worst: Every player struggled in the 3-1 defeat at Norwich in August but Esse may have been particularly disappointed given it was his first start for the club.

Kevin Nisbet

Best: Nisbet’s first goal for Millwall was a well-taken finish against Stoke City.

Worst: After an imperfect first year at The Den, the last thing the Scottish striker needed was to find himself in hot water for disciplinary breaches just before the end of the season.

Zian Flemming

Best: The Dutchman had fewer flashes of brilliance than we saw in his debut campaign but his goal away at Preston in October was a testament to his quick thinking and quality finishing.

Worst: Flemming had a golden chance to give Millwall the lead away at West Bromwich Albion in September but saw his penalty saved by Alex Palmer in a game that finished 0-0.

Aidomo Emakhu

Best: The Irishman enjoyed his best form over Christmas and put in two exceptional performances against Queens Park Rangers and Norwich before injury disrupted his second half of the season.

Worst: Emakhu had a few opportunities this season to win games late on but missed crucial chances in stoppage time against Hull at The Den and Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

Tom Bradshaw

Best: Like Flemming, Bradshaw could never quite recapture the form he had shown in the previous season but grabbed a couple of crucial goals against QPR and Norwich at the end of last year.

Worst: An injury after the win over Southampton stopped the Welshman building any momentum under Neil Harris.

Duncan Watmore

Best: Although it later went down as a Dan Ballard own goal, Watmore was involved in the moment that mathematically secured Millwall’s safety at Sunderland

Worst: After opening the scoring at Hull in October, Watmore slipped and crashed into the advertising hoardings and would eventually go off with injury.

Michael Obafemi

Best: After regaining his match fitness, Obafemi had flashes of brilliance and led a confident 3-1 Millwall win over Cardiff last month with a vicious near post volley.

Worst: This loan move was all about the 23-year-old reminding everyone what an effective player he can be on his day. It’s a shame then that his time at the club ended with Neil Harris left complaining about disciplinary issues.