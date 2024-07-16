BILLY Mitchell is set to miss the beginning of the season after picking up a thigh injury.

The 23-year-old missed Saturday’s goalless draw against Gillingham in Millwall’s first friendly game and will now have the rest of his pre-season upended.

Neil Harris did not want to put a timeline on the midfielder’s absence but expected him to miss the opening day clash against Watford on August 10.

The Lions boss told NewsAtDen: “Billy Mitchell has got a thigh injury and a muscle tear in his quad.

Billy Mitchell made 34 league appearances last season. Image: Millwall FC

“Quads, hamstrings and calves are very problematic over the pre-season period and we’re unfortunate that Billy has picked up that injury but we’re hoping he’s not going to miss too much of the season.”

Asked for a more specific return date, Harris added: “I’m not going to put a timescale on it but he won’t be fit for Watford.”

Mitchell joins winger Adam Mayor and goalkeeper Connal Trueman as the Lions players now set to miss the start of the season.

Millwall face Charlton Athletic behind closed doors today before playing Reading away at their training ground without fans on Friday.

Zian Flemming and new signings Japhet Tanganga and Macaulay Langstaff missed the weekend clash at Priestfield due to fitness but Harris is confident they can be more involved this week.

He said: “Zian, Japh and Macaulay trained really well on Saturday morning and will hopefully all feature at some stage this week.

“Macca is probably ahead of Zian and Japhet but we’re expecting, barring any set-backs, that all three will feature this week, whether that’s today or Friday. Hopefully for Macca it’s for both, Zian and Japhet towards the end of the week.”