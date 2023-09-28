GARY ROWETT has urged his squad players to “step up” amid first team absences as he reflected on the loss of Tom Bradshaw.

The Welsh international and Murray Wallace were both ruled out of Saturday’s clash against Swansea City, joining several of their teammates on the sidelines.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is set to be out due to a quad muscle issue until around December while defender Shaun Hutchinson is expected to be unavailable until the next international break with a calf problem.

Meanwhile George Honeyman, who went off injured in the opening game of pre-season, and striker Kevin Nisbet, who hurt his ankle against Rotherham United last week, are both recovering but could be fit for Swansea.

Rowett believes “perfect striker” Bradshaw, who picked up a hamstring issue against West Bromwich Albion, would be a big loss due to his tireless work rate up front.

He told NewsAtDen: “Bradders just felt his hamstring before he went into a challenge. We hoped it was a dead leg type of scenario but I think he felt something just before he went into it. Thankfully, it’s not too serious but it’s another thing that makes that player potentially unavailable.

“But we’ll see where we are with those but it’s not ideal because, we’ve got plenty of different strikers in the building, I think Bradders is probably the one you least want to be without in terms of he’s probably the one we only have ‘one of’.

“That sort of out-and-out nine, that physical presence within the way he plays. He plays it more from sort of a pressing, pin-in, bumping and being a pain in the backside to defenders rather than a big target man. But he does play that role really well so yeah we’ll have to cope with his absence.

“He’s such an infectious personality and he just loves working hard for the team, he loves pressing, he loves chasing, he loves running. He also loves scoring goals which he did seventeen times last season so he’s more than showed a different side of his game. But I think for a manager he’s a perfect striker because a lot of strikers want to wait and do their work when it really matters but Bradders will do it everywhere on the pitch.”

Despite the absences, Rowett is confident players in his squad can step up and help Millwall build on a couple of encouraging results.

The Lions impressed as they beat Rotherham last week and were good in patches during a testing draw at West Brom last Saturday.

Rowett said: “We’ve got players at the moment where, from a managerial perspective, you want to keep a bit of a settled side and a bit of continuity. I tried to do it after the Leeds game, as tempting as it was, to make lots and lots of changes in different ways. But we’ve tried to get continuity, we’ve tried to get the team a settled feel.

“When you’re forced to change certain things, it gives opportunities. I could name three or four players like Wes Harding, Danny McNamara, Joe Bryan, Rom [Esse]. You’ve got players who are more than good enough to help improve our team and will be desperate to start.

“I don’t think [the injuries] necessarily impinges the quality of the team but what it does is impinge the quality of the bench and that’s the only negative to it at the moment. We’ve got a small squad [but] we’ve got a good squad and it just gets tested in little moments like this but that’s a chance for people to step up.”