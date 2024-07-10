MILLWALL have competed in their first piece of pre-season action – a behind closed doors clash against London neighbours Bromley.

The match happened yesterday afternoon and was the first of four games without fans that Millwall will play this summer.

Bromley are on a high having won the National League play-off final in May and are now preparing for their first ever season in the EFL. Last season’s side was packed with Millwall connections, including assistant manager Alan Dunne, former Lions centre-back Byron Webster and loanees Chin Okoli and Kamarl Grant.

Neil Harris did not reveal the scoreline of the training ground game but said he was happy with what he saw.

He said: “It was first and foremost an excellent exercise against our very good friends up the road from the training ground.

“I’m so delighted for Woody [manager Andy Woodman] and Alan Dunne and all the guys there on their success on getting to the football league. It’s great for us as a football club to have that connection with them over the last few years and we’re looking forward to building that relationship.

“[The game] was about getting minutes in the legs. The players that were available played 45 minutes and it was a great fitness exercise and a good opportunity for the young players as well.”

Events around the behind closed door games tend to be closely guarded but Harris said that Wes Harding took part in proceedings.

The defender has arrived back in training after taking part in the Copa America tournament with Jamaica. His nation lost all three games but Harris said he was delighted that the 27-year-old got to take part in such a big international competition.

The Lions boss said: “It’s brilliant to have him back, he’s a great lad. I was so pleased for Wes. It was such a proud moment for him and his family to go away.

“What a tournament. We’re blown away in this country by the Euros – not so much blown away when we watch England, although the semi-finals is a great achievement. But for Wes to go away with Jamaica and play in the Copa America, what a great achievement for him.

“It’s a shame for him it was cut short because they didn’t get through the group stages but great for us to have him back and take part in the game today.

“He’s just a really good character, very popular with the boys.”