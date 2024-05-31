THE Carabao Cup could be set to undergo a notable change from next season as officials consider bringing in seeding for the European clubs.

The 2024-25 season will see the debut of expanded versions of the European competitions, increasing the amount of games in the first half of the season for some sides.

This will add strain to an already stuffed footballing calendar and could trigger more changes to the domestic cup competitions.

The Telegraph report that football chiefs will implement a “seeding mechanism” that will prevent Champions League qualifiers from meeting Europa League teams in the third round to help ease fixture congestion.

The third round of the cup competition is also set to be spread over two weeks.

The League Cup already has a seeding system in the first two rounds with teams based in the the north and teams based in the south prevented from being drawn against each other.

The EFL are reported to be unhappy with the proposed changes.

The move comes following the announcement earlier this year that FA Cup replays were going to be scrapped from the first round onwards.

Millwall have struggled in the Carabao Cup over recent seasons with the nadir coming last August when they lost 4-0 at home to League One Reading.