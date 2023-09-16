MATIJA Sarkic, Duncan Watmore, George Saville and Joe Bryan have revealed which players inspired them when they were younger.

All four are enjoying accomplished careers and are focused on trying to push Millwall up the Championship table.

But before they began their own professional footballing journeys, they looked up to some of the best European football had to offer.

Goalkeeper Sarkic references legends and icons from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea as he revealed who he most enjoyed watching on the TV when he was growing up.

Speaking to NewsAtDen last month, he said: “When I was a kid I admired [Iker] Casillas. The reasons why is probably because he was the best in the world at the time and I really liked Edwin van der Sar as well.

“He’s someone who wasn’t flashy. He didn’t try to make a save extremely spectacular when it didn’t need to be. And I liked that. I liked someone who did what they needed to do and didn’t try to make too much of a show out of it. And obviously he was a fantastic goalkeeper for Manchester United.

“Petr Cech as well. So I’d say those are the three that I would’ve looked at the most when I was growing up.”

Watmore said Paul Scholes was one of the two players he most enjoyed watching – but admitted their shared ginger hair might have played a small factor.

He said: “I was a Man United fan as a kid, I was born there and played for their academy. I think probably growing up, and the hair colour helped as well, Paul Scholes was definitely someone I loved watching.

“And more recently, obviously, I absolutely love the way Lionel Messi played and any time I get the chance to watch him play football, any game, I just think he’s a joy to watch. And for me he’s the greatest of all time.”

Saville, who spent a decade at Chelsea’s youth academy, spoke about the Blues’ all-time top goal scorer when he was asked about footballing icons.

He said: “I would say growing up [it was] Frank Lampard. Because as a kid I grew up watching Chelsea and he was just the player who scored the goals and the midfielder I looked to.”

While Bryan mentioned a less famous footballer in response to the question – his personal mentor Raphael Burke.

Burke was a talented member of the Manchester United’s famous Class of 92′ who could not to make it to the same heights as the likes of Scholes, Gary Neville and David Beckham.

Bryan said: “It’s not someone I watched, but someone who coached me, someone called Raphael Burke. He was actually part of the Class of ’92. He was often touted as one of the most talented in the group, but he didn’t have the work ethic, and he’s very open about that.

“He’s mentored me throughout my career. So I’d say he’s probably one of the footballing people that I look up to and look to for guidance.”