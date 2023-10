MILLWALL faced more home woe as they fell to another defeat at The Den yesterday.

Swansea City took their chances and won the game thanks to Jamal Lowe’s penalty and second half strikes from Matt Grimes and Mykola Kukharevych.

The Lions had moments of their own with both Duncan Watmore and Kevin Nisbet failing to convert huge chances from close range in the second half.

This is how events played out yesterday for the inconsistent Lions.