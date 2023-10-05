ZIAN FLEMMING and George Saville grabbed the goals as Millwall won at Plymouth Argyle.

The Lions had to fight their way through a cagey first half before pouncing after the break.

Duncan Watmore found Flemming with a brilliant pass, leaving the Dutchman to dink it past Conor Hazard.

That was before Saville curled it beyond the keeper to wrap up the game deep in stoppage time.

At the other end, Bartosz Bialkowski kept back-to-back away clean sheets after fending off some long-range efforts from Plymouth’s attackers.